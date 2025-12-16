Kûara House / Obra Arquitetos

+ 18

Residential Architecture, Houses • São José dos Campos, Brazil Architects: Obra Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 627 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Concresteel , Cortesia Concreto , Weiku

Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Baldomero Navarro, João Paulo Daolio

Project Team: Bruno Xavier Rego, Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Vitor Berge Sato

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Solofund Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Satori iluminação

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Engenheiro Walter Rabelo

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Moya Engenharia

Landscape Design: Panorama Paisagismo

General Construction: Xtreme Construções

Project Management: Obra Arquitetos

City: São José dos Campos

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located at the top of a hill, which provides a beautiful view of the forest in front and the city of São José in the background. To adapt to the irregular shape of the land, the house's layout fits within the projection of a triangle, arranged in an L shape within it.