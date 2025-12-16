Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kûara House / Obra Arquitetos

Kûara House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 2 of 23Kûara House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyKûara House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, KitchenKûara House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteKûara House / Obra Arquitetos - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São José dos Campos, Brazil
  • Architects: Obra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  627
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Concresteel, Cortesia Concreto, Weiku
  • Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
  • Coordination: Baldomero Navarro, João Paulo Daolio
  • Project Team: Bruno Xavier Rego, Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Vitor Berge Sato
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Solofund Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Satori iluminação
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Engenheiro Walter Rabelo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Moya Engenharia
  • Landscape Design: Panorama Paisagismo
  • General Construction: Xtreme Construções
  • Project Management: Obra Arquitetos
  • City: São José dos Campos
  • Country: Brazil
Kûara House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 2 of 23
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located at the top of a hill, which provides a beautiful view of the forest in front and the city of São José in the background. To adapt to the irregular shape of the land, the house's layout fits within the projection of a triangle, arranged in an L shape within it.

Project gallery

Obra Arquitetos
Concrete

