Kûara House / Obra Arquitetos

•
São José dos Campos, Brazil
-
Architects: Obra Arquitetos
- Area: 627 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nelson Kon
-
Manufacturers: Concresteel, Cortesia Concreto, Weiku
-
Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Baldomero Navarro, João Paulo Daolio
- Project Team: Bruno Xavier Rego, Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Vitor Berge Sato
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Solofund Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Satori iluminação
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Engenheiro Walter Rabelo
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Moya Engenharia
- Landscape Design: Panorama Paisagismo
- General Construction: Xtreme Construções
- Project Management: Obra Arquitetos
- City: São José dos Campos
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located at the top of a hill, which provides a beautiful view of the forest in front and the city of São José in the background. To adapt to the irregular shape of the land, the house's layout fits within the projection of a triangle, arranged in an L shape within it.