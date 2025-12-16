Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Cut Bend Fold Play House / Matharoo Associates

Cut Bend Fold Play House / Matharoo Associates

Cut Bend Fold Play House / Matharoo Associates

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Chennai, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Gurjit Singh Matharoo (Principal Architect), Trisha Patel (Project Architect), Aliza Mehnaz (Architect), Sadar Bhadari (Intern)
  • Structural Design: Rushabh Consultants
  • Interior Design: Matharoo Associates
  • Landscape Design: Matharoo Associates
  • Electrical Consultant: Jit Engineering Services Ltd
  • Hvac Consultant: Pankaj Dhankar and Associates
  • Plumbing Consultant: Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd
  • General Contractor: J K Constructions
  • City: Chennai
  • Country: India
Cut Bend Fold Play House / Matharoo Associates
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. The house for a migrant businessperson, his wife, and three daughters is located in the dense urban fabric of Chennai, a metropolis in southern India. The tight and narrow site of 41 x 102 feet (12.5 x 31 meters) is only open on one corner that connects it to the cul-de-sac. Being bound by houses on three sides, and a high apartment complex on its longer side, left little scope for light and ventilation, and deprived it of much of its privacy.

About this office
Matharoo Associates
Office

Material

Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Cut Bend Fold Play House / Matharoo Associates" 16 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037007/cut-bend-fold-play-house-matharoo-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

