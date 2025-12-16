Cut Bend Fold Play House / Matharoo Associates

+ 19

Category: Houses

Project Team: Gurjit Singh Matharoo (Principal Architect), Trisha Patel (Project Architect), Aliza Mehnaz (Architect), Sadar Bhadari (Intern)

Structural Design: Rushabh Consultants

Interior Design: Matharoo Associates

Landscape Design: Matharoo Associates

Electrical Consultant: Jit Engineering Services Ltd

Hvac Consultant: Pankaj Dhankar and Associates

Plumbing Consultant: Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd

General Contractor: J K Constructions

City: Chennai

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The house for a migrant businessperson, his wife, and three daughters is located in the dense urban fabric of Chennai, a metropolis in southern India. The tight and narrow site of 41 x 102 feet (12.5 x 31 meters) is only open on one corner that connects it to the cul-de-sac. Being bound by houses on three sides, and a high apartment complex on its longer side, left little scope for light and ventilation, and deprived it of much of its privacy.