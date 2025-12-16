Cut Bend Fold Play House / Matharoo Associates

-
Architects: Matharoo Associates
- Year: 2020
-
Photographs:Bharath Ramamrutham, Yash Jain, Edmund Sumner
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Project Team: Gurjit Singh Matharoo (Principal Architect), Trisha Patel (Project Architect), Aliza Mehnaz (Architect), Sadar Bhadari (Intern)
- Structural Design: Rushabh Consultants
- Interior Design: Matharoo Associates
- Landscape Design: Matharoo Associates
- Electrical Consultant: Jit Engineering Services Ltd
- Hvac Consultant: Pankaj Dhankar and Associates
- Plumbing Consultant: Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd
- General Contractor: J K Constructions
- City: Chennai
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The house for a migrant businessperson, his wife, and three daughters is located in the dense urban fabric of Chennai, a metropolis in southern India. The tight and narrow site of 41 x 102 feet (12.5 x 31 meters) is only open on one corner that connects it to the cul-de-sac. Being bound by houses on three sides, and a high apartment complex on its longer side, left little scope for light and ventilation, and deprived it of much of its privacy.