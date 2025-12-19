Tempo Nexus Library / k59 atelier

+ 29

Library, Community, Adaptive Reuse • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: k59 atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 40 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Phan Lam Nhat Nam & Tran Cam Linh

Text description provided by the architects. Tempo Nexus Library was renovated from an apartment that had been left vacant for many years in the historic Lê Ngọc Apartment Building at 130 Pasteur Street, Ho Chi Minh City. The project is part of a long-term series pursued by K59 Atelier, rooted in a deep attachment to Saigon's old apartment buildings.