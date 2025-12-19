Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tempo Nexus Library / k59 atelier

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Library, Community, Adaptive Reuse
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: k59 atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Phan Lam Nhat Nam & Tran Cam Linh
Tempo Nexus Library / k59 atelier - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of k59 atelier

Text description provided by the architects. Tempo Nexus Library was renovated from an apartment that had been left vacant for many years in the historic Lê Ngọc Apartment Building at 130 Pasteur Street, Ho Chi Minh City. The project is part of a long-term series pursued by K59 Atelier, rooted in a deep attachment to Saigon's old apartment buildings.

About this office
k59 atelier
Office

Cite: "Tempo Nexus Library / k59 atelier" 19 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037006/tempo-nexus-library-k59-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

