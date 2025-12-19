Tempo Nexus Library / k59 atelier

•
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
-
Architects: k59 atelier
- Area: 40 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Lead Architects: Phan Lam Nhat Nam & Tran Cam Linh
- Category: Library, Community, Adaptive Reuse
- Lead Team: Phan Lam Nhat Nam, Tran Cam Linh
- Design Team: Do Minh Bao, Tran Nhu Dung
- City: Ho Chi Minh City
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Tempo Nexus Library was renovated from an apartment that had been left vacant for many years in the historic Lê Ngọc Apartment Building at 130 Pasteur Street, Ho Chi Minh City. The project is part of a long-term series pursued by K59 Atelier, rooted in a deep attachment to Saigon's old apartment buildings.