Library of the High School Affiliated to Nanjing Normal University, Xiaozhuang Campus / Atelier FCJZ

+ 34

Category: Library, High School

Principal Architects: Yung Ho Chang, Lijia LU

Planning Team: LIANG Xiaoning, HUANG Shuyi, WANG Yue

Architecture Team: HUANG Shuyi, WANG Wenzhi, WANG Yushan, LIU Chao, ZHANG He, HE Zelin, JIAO Huimin, TANG Yanni etc.

Interior Team: WANG Wenzhi, HUANG Shuyi

Landscape Team: SHI QI

Construction Documents Design: Jiangsu Province Architectural D&R Institute CO., LTD.

Site Area: 67189.57 m2

Building Area Newly Built: 80581 m2

Building Area Renovated: 14142 m2

Building Height: 23.9 m (multi-story); 49.6 m (high-rise)

Construction Firm: Jiangsu Nantong No.2 Construction Engineering Group, Tongzhou Construction Group

City: Nanjing

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Creating a Vertical High-Density Campus - The Xiaozhuang Campus of the High School Affiliated to Nanjing Normal University (NSFZ) occupies a 66,700 sq.m site, with a total building area of approximately 95,000 sq.m. A further 17,000 sq.m of semi-outdoor space is not counted toward the floor area ratio. The campus is designed to accommodate 42 classes, forming a high-density, compact campus due to the limited land availability. At the center of the site, a heritage structure—the former Second Communication Station of the Republic of China Air Force is preserved, along with a high-rise dormitory built in recent years that awaits renovation.