  5. Library of the High School Affiliated to Nanjing Normal University, Xiaozhuang Campus / Atelier FCJZ

Library of the High School Affiliated to Nanjing Normal University, Xiaozhuang Campus / Atelier FCJZ

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
  • Category: Library, High School
  • Principal Architects: Yung Ho Chang, Lijia LU
  • Planning Team: LIANG Xiaoning, HUANG Shuyi, WANG Yue
  • Architecture Team: HUANG Shuyi, WANG Wenzhi, WANG Yushan, LIU Chao, ZHANG He, HE Zelin, JIAO Huimin, TANG Yanni etc.
  • Interior Team: WANG Wenzhi, HUANG Shuyi
  • Landscape Team: SHI QI
  • Construction Documents Design: Jiangsu Province Architectural D&R Institute CO., LTD.
  • Site Area: 67189.57 m2
  • Building Area Newly Built: 80581 m2
  • Building Area Renovated: 14142 m2
  • Building Height: 23.9 m (multi-story); 49.6 m (high-rise)
  • City: Nanjing
  • Country: China
Creating a Vertical High-Density Campus - The Xiaozhuang Campus of the High School Affiliated to Nanjing Normal University (NSFZ) occupies a 66,700 sq.m site, with a total building area of approximately 95,000 sq.m. A further 17,000 sq.m of semi-outdoor space is not counted toward the floor area ratio. The campus is designed to accommodate 42 classes, forming a high-density, compact campus due to the limited land availability. At the center of the site, a heritage structure—the former Second Communication Station of the Republic of China Air Force is preserved, along with a high-rise dormitory built in recent years that awaits renovation.

About this office
Atelier FCJZ
Office

Cite: "Library of the High School Affiliated to Nanjing Normal University, Xiaozhuang Campus / Atelier FCJZ" 16 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036988/library-of-the-high-school-affiliated-to-nanjing-normal-university-xiaozhuang-campus-atelier-fcjz> ISSN 0719-8884

