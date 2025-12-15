Hang Tau Kindergarten and Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects

+ 11

Kindergarten • Dien Bien, Vietnam Architects: 1+1>2 Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1328 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Son Vu

Lead Architects: Hoang Thuc Hao, Vu Xuan Son, Bui Duong Uyen Nhi

Category: Kindergarten

Design Team: Hoang Thuc Hao, Son Vu, Bui Duong Uyen Nhi

Construction Manager: Hoang Van Minh, Le Ba Nhiem, Luong Ngoc Hai

Sponsors: Vietnam Health, Education and Literature Projects (VNHELP); Mr and Mrs. Tran Bao Ngoc

City: Dien Bien

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the center of Hang Tau village (Quai To commune, Dien Bien Province, Vietnam), Hang Tau Kindergarten and Primary School sits 20 kilometers from the nearest town center. Perched midway along the Pha Din Pass, the village is home to the Mong ethnic community, where rugged mountain terrain and limited socio-economic conditions shape daily life.