Hang Tau Kindergarten and Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects

Dien Bien, Vietnam
-
Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
- Area: 1328 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Son Vu
-
Lead Architects: Hoang Thuc Hao, Vu Xuan Son, Bui Duong Uyen Nhi
- Category: Kindergarten
- Design Team: Hoang Thuc Hao, Son Vu, Bui Duong Uyen Nhi
- Construction Manager: Hoang Van Minh, Le Ba Nhiem, Luong Ngoc Hai
- Sponsors: Vietnam Health, Education and Literature Projects (VNHELP); Mr and Mrs. Tran Bao Ngoc
- City: Dien Bien
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the center of Hang Tau village (Quai To commune, Dien Bien Province, Vietnam), Hang Tau Kindergarten and Primary School sits 20 kilometers from the nearest town center. Perched midway along the Pha Din Pass, the village is home to the Mong ethnic community, where rugged mountain terrain and limited socio-economic conditions shape daily life.