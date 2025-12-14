KOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

-
Architects: NO Architects Designers and Social Artists
- Area: 71 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Harikrishnan Sasidharan
-
Manufacturers: Asian Paints, Kohler, Malabar , Nappa, Ramco, Schneider, Tilesource
-
Lead Architects: Harikrishnan Sasidharan, Neenu Elizabeth
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Harikrishnan Sasidharan, Neenu Elizabeth
- Design Team: Abhishek Madhu, Papori Sharma, Dravid D, Aldrin Steenu, Ajay R, Raasika Raju, Acsah Sunny, Isha Rajesh
- Technical Team: Vijesh Kumar, Suku Bhavanandhan, Yakub S, Rajesh Rajan, Shivaprasad S, Grham decors
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Urban Hive
- Landscape Architecture: NO Landscapes
- City: Kerala
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Koodu, or the Nest, is a budget home designed for a single mother and her two children. The house is located at Eravipuram, Kerala, on the southwest coast of India, along the Arabian Sea. The site lies within a densely packed urban area, where most plots range from 2 to 3 cents in extent. This house is built on a 2-cent plot, with only 1 cent dedicated to the built-up area.