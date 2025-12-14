Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. KOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

KOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Save

KOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairKOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairKOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Interior Photography, BrickKOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Interior Photography, BrickKOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kerala, India
  • Architects: NO Architects Designers and Social Artists
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  71
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Harikrishnan Sasidharan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, Kohler, Malabar , Nappa, Ramco, Schneider, Tilesource
  • Lead Architects: Harikrishnan Sasidharan, Neenu Elizabeth
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Harikrishnan Sasidharan, Neenu Elizabeth
  • Design Team: Abhishek Madhu, Papori Sharma, Dravid D, Aldrin Steenu, Ajay R, Raasika Raju, Acsah Sunny, Isha Rajesh
  • Technical Team: Vijesh Kumar, Suku Bhavanandhan, Yakub S, Rajesh Rajan, Shivaprasad S, Grham decors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Urban Hive
  • Landscape Architecture: NO Landscapes
  • City: Kerala
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Interior Photography, Brick
© Harikrishnan Sasidharan

Text description provided by the architects. Koodu, or the Nest, is a budget home designed for a single mother and her two children. The house is located at Eravipuram, Kerala, on the southwest coast of India, along the Arabian Sea. The site lies within a densely packed urban area, where most plots range from 2 to 3 cents in extent. This house is built on a 2-cent plot, with only 1 cent dedicated to the built-up area.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NO Architects Designers and Social Artists
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "KOODU Weaving a Nest / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists" 14 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036849/koodu-weaving-a-nest-no-architects-designers-and-social-artists> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags