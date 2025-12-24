Lupita Pizzaria / XXXI.studio

+ 16

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant

Design Team: Carlos Aragão, Teresa Cayatte, Manuel Amigo.Constuction Team: Hugo Maia, Teresa Cayatte, Elena Rossi, Rafaela Marques

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Lupita, now a Lisbon staple known for its high-volume, authentic Neapolitan pizza, has unveiled its latest architectural project. Following the success of their intimate, original location in Cais do Sodre (also designed by XXXI.studio), the new space in Alvalade transcends traditional restaurant layouts, whilst transforming the act of pizza-making into an honest, and compelling performance.