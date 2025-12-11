Rose Terraces / Luigi Rosselli Architects

+ 20

Category: Houses, Sustainability

Design Architect: Luigi Rosselli

Project Architect: Nicola Ghirardi

Builder: Layden Projects

Clt Manufacturer: XLAM

Clt Installer: CWC – Joseph Moser

Clt Wash Finish: CLT Coatings Australia

Landscape Design: Michael Bates, Bates Landscape

Landscaping Installer: Outdoor Dreams

Joinery: Idle Mind Production

Roof Tile Supplier: Bristle Roofing

Tile Supply: Bisanna Tiles

Carpet Supply And Installation: Carpet Court

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

Luigi Rosselli's new "build to rent" homes often feature rammed earth: a slow, sustainable material affordable only for those with the time to build them, deep pockets to cover the costs, or both. Now the Sydney architect is experimenting with another highly sustainable material on a row of four terraces in Bondi Junction with walls that go up "like a Lego kit." Designed as a low-cost version of a terrace, the homes use prefabricated cross-laminated timber (CLT) made from layers of wood stuck together to shrink construction time from "one-and-a-half years [conventional build] to just six months."