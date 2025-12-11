Rose Terraces / Luigi Rosselli Architects

-
Architects: Luigi Rosselli Architects
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Prue Ruscoe
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Design Architect: Luigi Rosselli
- Project Architect: Nicola Ghirardi
- Builder: Layden Projects
- Clt Manufacturer: XLAM
- Clt Installer: CWC – Joseph Moser
- Clt Wash Finish: CLT Coatings Australia
- Landscape Design: Michael Bates, Bates Landscape
- Landscaping Installer: Outdoor Dreams
- Joinery: Idle Mind Production
- Roof Tile Supplier: Bristle Roofing
- Tile Supply: Bisanna Tiles
- Carpet Supply And Installation: Carpet Court
- City: Sydney
- Country: Australia
Luigi Rosselli's new "build to rent" homes often feature rammed earth: a slow, sustainable material affordable only for those with the time to build them, deep pockets to cover the costs, or both. Now the Sydney architect is experimenting with another highly sustainable material on a row of four terraces in Bondi Junction with walls that go up "like a Lego kit." Designed as a low-cost version of a terrace, the homes use prefabricated cross-laminated timber (CLT) made from layers of wood stuck together to shrink construction time from "one-and-a-half years [conventional build] to just six months."