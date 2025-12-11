Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Rose Terraces / Luigi Rosselli Architects

Houses, Sustainability
Sydney, Australia
  • Design Architect: Luigi Rosselli
© Prue Ruscoe

Luigi Rosselli's new "build to rent" homes often feature rammed earth: a slow, sustainable material affordable only for those with the time to build them, deep pockets to cover the costs, or both. Now the Sydney architect is experimenting with another highly sustainable material on a row of four terraces in Bondi Junction with walls that go up "like a Lego kit." Designed as a low-cost version of a terrace, the homes use prefabricated cross-laminated timber (CLT) made from layers of wood stuck together to shrink construction time from "one-and-a-half years [conventional build] to just six months."

About this office
Luigi Rosselli Architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityAustralia
Cite: "Rose Terraces / Luigi Rosselli Architects" 11 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036832/rose-terraces-luigi-rosselli-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

