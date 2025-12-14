George Street Plaza & Community Building / Adjaye Associates

-
Architects: Adjaye Associates
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Trevor Mein
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Artist: Daniel Boyd
- Client: City of Sydney / Lendlease
- Mechanical/Plumbing Engineer: Lendlease
- City: Sydney
- Country: Australia
"My hope is that this new community building and George Street public plaza will become a cherished destination in Sydney's city center, a generative place for people to connect, recharge, reflect, and take a pause from the rhythm of a fast-transforming city." David Adjaye