The Full Moon / SHISUO design office

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Category: Installations & Structures

Design In Charge: Sanif, Changshan

Collaborating Artist: Shi Qinling（The Xuhui Fenglin "Shanghai-style Paper-Cutting" Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritor）

Design Team: Lin Zihan, Zhang Yich

Construction Team: Shanghai Sun Exhibition Services Co.,Ltd.—— Zhang Ying, Yue Jianping (Project Managers) Shi Lingfeng, Li Long, Li Anguo, Zhang Hui, Shen Fei, Shi Kaifeng, Zhang Xuebing, Wang Fei, Li Yajun, etc.

Planning And Presentation: Shanghai Power Station of Art (PSA)

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Invited by the Power Station of Art (PSA), SHISUO Design Office has unveiled "The Full Moon" an urban public art installation celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai. The installation was realized in collaboration with Shi Qinling, a Shanghai-style paper-cutting inheritor, and is themed around the moon, rabbits, and the art of paper-cutting. Across various cultures, the rabbit holds a unique place in the human imagination as one of the few animal figures beloved by all. In China's classical Mid-Autumn folklore, the rabbit is a constant companion to the moon—the moon symbolizes the cyclical waxing and waning of existence, while the rabbit metaphorically represents the vitality, growth, and flourishing of all beings.