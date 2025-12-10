Faculty of Humanities Building - Industrial University of Santander / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

+ 12

Category: University

Leading Architects: Daniel Bonilla & Marcela Albornoz

Collaborators: Juan Manuel López, Alexander Roa, Laura Bermúdez, Andrés Gutiérrez, Santiago Ballen, Juan Ramírez

Interns: Laura Santana, William Pauwels, Carlos Lopez, Tomas Vega, Nelsón Agudelo, Manuela Orozco

Construction: Consorcio Surco by Compuser

Structural Design: CNI Ingenieros – Nicolás Parra

Acoustics: ADT

Lighting: Claroscuro

Geotechnical Engineering: IMT Ingenieria

Electrical Design: Inter Obras LTDA

Plumbing Design: Cedeño Ingeniería

Security And Control Design: Inter Obras LTDA

City: Bucaramanga

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the main entrance to the central campus of the Industrial University of Santander, the Humanities Building stands as a key element in the institution's master plan. Its design is based on a structure of stacked lines in architectural concrete, which not only defines an emblematic welcoming image but also provides spaces for academic expansion.