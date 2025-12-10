Faculty of Humanities Building - Industrial University of Santander / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

•
Bucaramanga, Colombia
-
Architects: taller de arquitectura de bogotá
- Area: 11812 m²
- Category: University
- Leading Architects: Daniel Bonilla & Marcela Albornoz
- Collaborators: Juan Manuel López, Alexander Roa, Laura Bermúdez, Andrés Gutiérrez, Santiago Ballen, Juan Ramírez
- Interns: Laura Santana, William Pauwels, Carlos Lopez, Tomas Vega, Nelsón Agudelo, Manuela Orozco
- Construction: Consorcio Surco by Compuser
- Structural Design: CNI Ingenieros – Nicolás Parra
- Acoustics: ADT
- Lighting: Claroscuro
- Geotechnical Engineering: IMT Ingenieria
- Electrical Design: Inter Obras LTDA
- Plumbing Design: Cedeño Ingeniería
- Security And Control Design: Inter Obras LTDA
- City: Bucaramanga
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the main entrance to the central campus of the Industrial University of Santander, the Humanities Building stands as a key element in the institution's master plan. Its design is based on a structure of stacked lines in architectural concrete, which not only defines an emblematic welcoming image but also provides spaces for academic expansion.