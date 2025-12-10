Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Faculty of Humanities Building - Industrial University of Santander / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

Faculty of Humanities Building - Industrial University of Santander / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
University
Bucaramanga, Colombia
  • Category: University
  • Leading Architects: Daniel Bonilla & Marcela Albornoz
  • Collaborators: Juan Manuel López, Alexander Roa, Laura Bermúdez, Andrés Gutiérrez, Santiago Ballen, Juan Ramírez
  • Interns: Laura Santana, William Pauwels, Carlos Lopez, Tomas Vega, Nelsón Agudelo, Manuela Orozco
  • Construction: Consorcio Surco by Compuser
  • Structural Design: CNI Ingenieros – Nicolás Parra
  • Acoustics: ADT
  • Lighting: Claroscuro
  • Geotechnical Engineering: IMT Ingenieria
  • Electrical Design: Inter Obras LTDA
  • Plumbing Design: Cedeño Ingeniería
  • Security And Control Design: Inter Obras LTDA
  • City: Bucaramanga
  • Country: Colombia
Save this picture!
Faculty of Humanities Building - Industrial University of Santander / taller de arquitectura de bogotá - Image 6 of 17
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the main entrance to the central campus of the Industrial University of Santander, the Humanities Building stands as a key element in the institution's master plan. Its design is based on a structure of stacked lines in architectural concrete, which not only defines an emblematic welcoming image but also provides spaces for academic expansion.

About this office
taller de arquitectura de bogotá
Material

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityColombia

