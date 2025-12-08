Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies / CCBA Designs

+ 17

Category: Educational Architecture

Lead Team: Daraius Choksi

Design Team: Shivaji Karekar, Rahul Sathe, Aditya Inamdar, Rahul Deshmukh, Hrishikesh More, Nivedita Kelkar, Nilesh Desai, Noel Jerald V

Landscape Architecture: Ravi & Varsha Gavandi Landscape Architects

General Contractor: Vascon, Ghalsasi Constructions, Bakale Constructions

Structural: Kirloskar Consultants, Strudcom

MEP: Kirloskar Consultants, EMEA, Infinity HVAC, Piping Consultants, CLR Consulting

Project Management: Madhav Limaye Group, Kirloskar Consultants

City: Pune

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Located 30 kilometers from Pune at Dhamane, the site is nestled in the hilly backdrop of the Sahyadri mountain ranges. The solitary plot is a part of the rugged terrain at the foothills. The Kirloskar Corporate family aims to create a new set of enterprising managers for the country and hence promoted the Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies. The campus, apart from educating students to become future managers, also imparts training programs to mid and senior-level management personnel sponsored by industries.