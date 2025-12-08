Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies / CCBA Designs

Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies / CCBA Designs

Educational Architecture
Pune, India
  • Lead Team: Daraius Choksi
  • Design Team: Shivaji Karekar, Rahul Sathe, Aditya Inamdar, Rahul Deshmukh, Hrishikesh More, Nivedita Kelkar, Nilesh Desai, Noel Jerald V
  • Landscape Architecture: Ravi & Varsha Gavandi Landscape Architects
  • General Contractor: Vascon, Ghalsasi Constructions, Bakale Constructions
  • Structural: Kirloskar Consultants, Strudcom
  • MEP: Kirloskar Consultants, EMEA, Infinity HVAC, Piping Consultants, CLR Consulting
  • Project Management: Madhav Limaye Group, Kirloskar Consultants
  • City: Pune
  • Country: India
Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies / CCBA Designs - Exterior Photography
© Ramprasad Naidu A, Deepak Kaw

Text description provided by the architects. Located 30 kilometers from Pune at Dhamane, the site is nestled in the hilly backdrop of the Sahyadri mountain ranges. The solitary plot is a part of the rugged terrain at the foothills. The Kirloskar Corporate family aims to create a new set of enterprising managers for the country and hence promoted the Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies. The campus, apart from educating students to become future managers, also imparts training programs to mid and senior-level management personnel sponsored by industries.

CCBA Designs
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureIndia

Cite: "Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies / CCBA Designs" 08 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags