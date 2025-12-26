Mexická Restaurant / 20-20 Architekti

+ 31

Restaurant • Prague, Czechia Architects: 20-20 Architekti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 890 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: BoysPlayNice

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Carl Stahl ARC , Cora Jičín , Cubis Metal , David Hřivňacký , Dřevona Lovčice , Gastroart , Krby Urban , Light Concept , Sochařská pohotovost , Teraco Lité

Text description provided by the architects. Project Mexická was initiated by the Together gastro alliance. Its co-owner, David Petřík, considers Asia, Italy, and Mexico to be the biggest players on the world gastronomic scene, so adding Mexico to their portfolio was only a matter of time. The investor's brief was to create a monumental space in Prague offering not only Central American cuisine, but also an experience of its culture as such. From the beginning, the main idea was to mix an open kitchen, large wood-fired ovens, and a noisy Mexican hacienda. Mexická was to become Together's largest venture.