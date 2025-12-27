Aster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio

+ 21

Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors

Design Team Members: Gino Wang

Construction Team: Shanghai Suji Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Lighting Consultant: Shanghai Baizi Lighting Engineering Design Co., Ltd.

Furniture And Custom Made Lighting Supplier: Shanghai YiZhu Decorating Engineering Co.,Ltd

Clients: Shanghai Ruispai Catering Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Aster, led by chef Joshua Paris, is a new dining destination inspired by its namesake flower, the aster, which also means "star." The restaurant's design translates the flower's natural structure—a central disc surrounded by radiating petals—into a spatial experience. Guests gather at the heart of the flower, dining beneath a constellation of light.