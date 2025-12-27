Aster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio

•
Shanghai, China
-
Architects: RooMoo Design Studio
- Area: 309 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Wen Studio
-
Manufacturers: Hafele
-
Lead Architects: Tao Zhang, Ray Zhang, Marine Bois
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Design Team Members: Gino Wang
- Construction Team: Shanghai Suji Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Lighting Consultant: Shanghai Baizi Lighting Engineering Design Co., Ltd.
- Furniture And Custom Made Lighting Supplier: Shanghai YiZhu Decorating Engineering Co.,Ltd
- Clients: Shanghai Ruispai Catering Co., Ltd.
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Aster, led by chef Joshua Paris, is a new dining destination inspired by its namesake flower, the aster, which also means "star." The restaurant's design translates the flower's natural structure—a central disc surrounded by radiating petals—into a spatial experience. Guests gather at the heart of the flower, dining beneath a constellation of light.