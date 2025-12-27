Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant & Bar Interiors
  4. China
  5. Aster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio

Aster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio

Save

Aster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, ChairAster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, GlassAster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, GlassAster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, GlassAster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: RooMoo Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  309
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hafele
  • Lead Architects: Tao Zhang, Ray Zhang, Marine Bois
  • Design Team Members: Gino Wang
  • Construction Team: Shanghai Suji Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Consultant: Shanghai Baizi Lighting Engineering Design Co., Ltd.
  • Furniture And Custom Made Lighting Supplier: Shanghai YiZhu Decorating Engineering Co.,Ltd
  • Clients: Shanghai Ruispai Catering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Aster, led by chef Joshua Paris, is a new dining destination inspired by its namesake flower, the aster, which also means "star." The restaurant's design translates the flower's natural structure—a central disc surrounded by radiating petals—into a spatial experience. Guests gather at the heart of the flower, dining beneath a constellation of light.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RooMoo Design Studio
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsChina
Cite: "Aster by Joshua Paris / RooMoo Design Studio" 27 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036542/aster-by-joshua-paris-roomoo-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wen Studio

Aster by Joshua Paris / 如莫空间设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags