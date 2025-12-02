Infinity Edge Residence / TROPICAL TONES

+ 29

Category: Houses

Interior Designer: Hanna

Content Writer: Kajol Joan Williams

City: Kerala

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. How often are irregularly shaped plots dismissed when buying land? In many towns, the land is subdivided into perfect rectangles for construction, leaving plots with unconventional shapes—sharp angles and awkward dimensions—undesirable and in low demand. The architecture studio Tropical Tones, however, has set an example by tackling this challenge. This Tropical Modern residence in Azhiyur Village in Kozhikode, Kerala, is built on an 8-cent trapezoidal plot within the Coastal Regulations Zone, just 100 metres from the National Highway. The proximity to the sea and the narrow corner of the site are typically considered non-negotiable constraints for homeowners. Yet, this family of a young couple and four kids took a leap of faith.