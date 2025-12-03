M.Casa / Hinzstudio

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: Hinzstudio
- Area: 245 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Quang Trần
Text description provided by the architects. M.Casa reinterprets the spirit of the traditional Vietnamese home, balancing simplicity and warmth within the fast-paced rhythm of contemporary urban life. Located on a 6 × 20-meter plot in a small alley of Ho Chi Minh City, the house is surrounded by dense concrete structures. The young couple who owns the home sought a quiet, natural, and intimate environment to welcome their growing family.