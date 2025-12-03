Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
M.Casa / Hinzstudio

Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Hinzstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Trần
M.Casa / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Courtyard, Balcony
© Quang Trần

Text description provided by the architects. M.Casa reinterprets the spirit of the traditional Vietnamese home, balancing simplicity and warmth within the fast-paced rhythm of contemporary urban life. Located on a 6 × 20-meter plot in a small alley of Ho Chi Minh City, the house is surrounded by dense concrete structures. The young couple who owns the home sought a quiet, natural, and intimate environment to welcome their growing family.

Hinzstudio
WoodBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Cite: "M.Casa / Hinzstudio" 03 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036501/mcasa-hinzstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags