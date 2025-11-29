Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Edwin M. Lee Apartments / LMS Architects

Edwin M. Lee Apartments / LMS Architects

Edwin M. Lee Apartments / LMS Architects - Exterior Photography, Courtyard

Apartments, Coliving
San Francisco, United States
  • Associate Architect: Saida + Sullivan Design Partners
  • Co Developer Clients: Chinatown Community Development Center (CCDC), Swords to Plowshares
  • Builder: Nibbi Brothers
  • Civil Engineer: Luk & Associates
  • Landscape Architect: GLS Landscape Architecture
  • Structural Engineer: KPFF
  • Mechanical & Plumbing Engineer: Tommy Siu & Associates
  • Principal In Charge: Richard Stacy
  • Associate Principal: Gregg Novicoff
  • Project Manager: Edward Kopelson
Edwin M. Lee Apartments / LMS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Bruce Damonte
Edwin M. Lee Apartments / LMS Architects - Image 2 of 21
© Bruce Damonte
Cite: "Edwin M. Lee Apartments / LMS Architects" 29 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036490/edwin-m-lee-apartments-lms-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

