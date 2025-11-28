Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Threshold House / Studio McW

Threshold House / Studio McW

Save

Threshold House / Studio McW - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardThreshold House / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, Countertop, ChairThreshold House / Studio McW - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingThreshold House / Studio McW - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Concrete, Garden, CourtyardThreshold House / Studio McW - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Studio McW
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  183
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Farrow and Ball, McClark Joinery, Perla, Perla
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Threshold House / Studio McW - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Lorenzo Zandri

Threshold House makes room for extended hospitality. Studio McW has extended and redesigned the lower ground floor of Threshold House, a semi-detached, split-level Victorian home in the leafy De Beauvoir neighbourhood of London.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio McW
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Threshold House / Studio McW" 28 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036487/threshold-house-studio-mcw> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags