Threshold House / Studio McW

•
London, United Kingdom
-
Architects: Studio McW
- Area: 183 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
-
Manufacturers: Farrow and Ball, McClark Joinery, Perla, Perla
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Structural Engineer: Walder Sharp
- Main Contractor: Rimi Renovations
- City: London
- Country: United Kingdom
Threshold House makes room for extended hospitality. Studio McW has extended and redesigned the lower ground floor of Threshold House, a semi-detached, split-level Victorian home in the leafy De Beauvoir neighbourhood of London.