VILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Rafael Viñoly Architects announces the completion of the VILO Tower, a 16-story Class A office building and the new headquarters for Corporación América, one of the world's largest airport operators. Located on Avenida del Libertador in Buenos Aires, the 13,875-square-foot development was conceived as both a headquarters and a framework for adaptability, transparency, and civic presence, exemplifying the late Rafael Viñoly's commitment to structural clarity and civic responsibility in what is his final contribution to the city. See here for photos of the VILO Tower (Photo credit: Daniela Mac Adden).