Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Argentina
  5. VILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects

VILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects

Save

VILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects - Exterior PhotographyVILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects - Exterior Photography, GlassVILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects - Image 4 of 24VILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects - Exterior Photography, ColumnVILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Buenos Aires, Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
VILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Rafael Viñoly Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Rafael Viñoly Architects announces the completion of the VILO Tower, a 16-story Class A office building and the new headquarters for Corporación América, one of the world's largest airport operators. Located on Avenida del Libertador in Buenos Aires, the 13,875-square-foot development was conceived as both a headquarters and a framework for adaptability, transparency, and civic presence, exemplifying the late Rafael Viñoly's commitment to structural clarity and civic responsibility in what is his final contribution to the city. See here for photos of the VILO Tower (Photo credit: Daniela Mac Adden).

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rafael Viñoly Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsArgentina
Cite: "VILO Tower / Rafael Viñoly Architects" 05 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036484/vilo-tower-rafael-vinoly-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk Tidies

Check the latest Desk Tidies

Top #Tags