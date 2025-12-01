Irwell Hill Residences / MVRDV

+ 24

Category: Residential Architecture

Partner: Wenchian Shi

Design Team: Lorenzo Mattozzi, Marco Gazzola, Alberto Menozzi, Luca Beltrame, Fredy Fortich, Amanda Galiana Ortega, Andrea Ventura, Monika Wiecha, Chi Zhang

Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Gianlorenzo Petrini

Co Architects: ADDP Architects LLP

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV's pixelated façade design brings variety and identity to prefabricated modular towers in Singapore. At Irwell Bank Road in Singapore, two 36-story residential towers have been completed, with a lively, pixelated façade design contributed by MVRDV. Taking as a base the highly efficient, prefabricated, modular building design by Singapore-based ADDP Architects, MVRDV's variegated façade adds liveliness to the buildings' external appearance and highlights the green communal spaces on the buildings' 24th floor and roof. The design is the latest in MVRDV's oeuvre to show that efficiency and cost-effectiveness can happily coexist with character and individuality.