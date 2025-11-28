Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  OngAng 3D Concrete Printing Bridge

OngAng 3D Concrete Printing Bridge

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Infrastructure, Bridges
Bangkok, Thailand
  Area: 40
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    DOF Sky | Ground
  Manufacturers
    SCG
  Lead Architects: Akarin Somkijrungroj, Kitti Kitsirikul, Sumeth Lekthai
  Technical Team: Kritsada Sisomphon, Passarin Jongvisuttisun, Patiphat Jiramarootapong
  Design Team: Chaiwat Jirawijakkhana
  General Contractor: EPS
  Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CPAC CS
  City: Bangkok
  Country: Thailand
OngAng 3D Concrete Printing Bridge - Image 6 of 26
© DOF Sky | Ground

Text description provided by the architects. The Ong Ang Canal Bridge transforms a historic waterway into a piece of contemporary urban infrastructure that connects heritage and innovation. Flowing through the historic core of Bangkok, the Ong Ang Canal once served as the city's defensive moat and later became a thriving artery of trade and daily life. Over centuries, this waterway has shaped the rhythm of the communities along its banks. The new pedestrian bridge reinterprets that living heritage through the language of water itself, capturing the canal's continuous motion in architectural form.

