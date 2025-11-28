OngAng 3D Concrete Printing Bridge

+ 21

Infrastructure, Bridges • Bangkok , Thailand Area Area of this architecture project Area: 40 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: DOF Sky | Ground

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: SCG

Lead Architects: Akarin Somkijrungroj , Kitti Kitsirikul , Sumeth Lekthai

Category: Infrastructure, Bridges

Technical Team: Kritsada Sisomphon,Passarin Jongvisuttisun, Patiphat Jiramarootapong

Design Team: Chaiwat Jirawijakkhana

General Contractor: EPS

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CPAC CS

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. The Ong Ang Canal Bridge transforms a historic waterway into a piece of contemporary urban infrastructure that connects heritage and innovation. Flowing through the historic core of Bangkok, the Ong Ang Canal once served as the city's defensive moat and later became a thriving artery of trade and daily life. Over centuries, this waterway has shaped the rhythm of the communities along its banks. The new pedestrian bridge reinterprets that living heritage through the language of water itself, capturing the canal's continuous motion in architectural form.