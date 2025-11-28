OngAng 3D Concrete Printing Bridge

•
Bangkok , Thailand
- Area: 40 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:DOF Sky | Ground
Manufacturers: SCG
Lead Architects: Akarin Somkijrungroj , Kitti Kitsirikul , Sumeth Lekthai
- Category: Infrastructure, Bridges
- Technical Team: Kritsada Sisomphon,Passarin Jongvisuttisun, Patiphat Jiramarootapong
- Design Team: Chaiwat Jirawijakkhana
- General Contractor: EPS
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CPAC CS
- City: Bangkok
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. The Ong Ang Canal Bridge transforms a historic waterway into a piece of contemporary urban infrastructure that connects heritage and innovation. Flowing through the historic core of Bangkok, the Ong Ang Canal once served as the city's defensive moat and later became a thriving artery of trade and daily life. Over centuries, this waterway has shaped the rhythm of the communities along its banks. The new pedestrian bridge reinterprets that living heritage through the language of water itself, capturing the canal's continuous motion in architectural form.