SIHOJAE Gallery, Guesthouse, Cafe / Itm Yooehwa Architects

+ 20

More Specs

Less Specs

'Sihojae' means 'a bow that shoots towards time'. It is a private gallery that doubles as a guesthouse and cafe. The client, an art lover, required a house for himself and a space in which to display his private collection, as well as a guesthouse for his children. At first, the site appeared to be a relaxing, low-lying basin surrounded by mountains. Tired of the multilayered and discordant cityscape of today, I didn't want to interrupt the flow of the beautiful ridge leading up to Palgongsan Mountain. I designed the building with a symphony in mind, playing on the scents and caress of the breeze across this beautiful basin.