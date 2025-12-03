Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  SIHOJAE Gallery, Guesthouse, Cafe / Itm Yooehwa Architects

© Yongkwan Kim

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop, Houses
Chilgok, South Korea
SIHOJAE Gallery, Guesthouse, Cafe / Itm Yooehwa Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yongkwan Kim

'Sihojae' means 'a bow that shoots towards time'. It is a private gallery that doubles as a guesthouse and cafe. The client, an art lover, required a house for himself and a space in which to display his private collection, as well as a guesthouse for his children. At first, the site appeared to be a relaxing, low-lying basin surrounded by mountains. Tired of the multilayered and discordant cityscape of today, I didn't want to interrupt the flow of the beautiful ridge leading up to Palgongsan Mountain. I designed the building with a symphony in mind, playing on the scents and caress of the breeze across this beautiful basin.

Project gallery

Itm Yooehwa Architects
Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

