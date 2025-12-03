SIHOJAE Gallery, Guesthouse, Cafe / Itm Yooehwa Architects

-
Architects: Itm Yooehwa Architects
- Area: 1334 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Yongkwan Kim
Manufacturers: Allon Wood, HMIND, LX Hausys, Macheonseok, Metal Gate, OPUS INTL, OPUS INTL, VM zinc
Lead Architects: Ehwa Yoo
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop, Houses
- Project Manager: Hansung Kim
- Lead Designer: Toshiharu Tanaka
- Lead Designer (Interior): Heeyoung Choi
- Interior Designer: Sunmi Lee
- City: Chilgok
- Country: South Korea
'Sihojae' means 'a bow that shoots towards time'. It is a private gallery that doubles as a guesthouse and cafe. The client, an art lover, required a house for himself and a space in which to display his private collection, as well as a guesthouse for his children. At first, the site appeared to be a relaxing, low-lying basin surrounded by mountains. Tired of the multilayered and discordant cityscape of today, I didn't want to interrupt the flow of the beautiful ridge leading up to Palgongsan Mountain. I designed the building with a symphony in mind, playing on the scents and caress of the breeze across this beautiful basin.