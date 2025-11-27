Country House / Arquipélago Arquitetos

•
Paraty, Brazil
-
Architects: Arquipélago Arquitetos
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Pedro Kok
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Bruno Mota, Rafael Ribeiro
- Architects In Charge: Luís Tavares, Marinho Velloso
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: André Fontes
- Landscape Design: Flora Paraty
- Project Management: Zelo
- City: Paraty
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located 100 meters above sea level, in the Caboclo neighborhood of Paraty, the house is immersed in a natural incline of Atlantic forest that extends to form the Serra da Bocaina.