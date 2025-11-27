Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Country House / Arquipélago Arquitetos

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Paraty, Brazil
Country House / Arquipélago Arquitetos - Image 9 of 33
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Located 100 meters above sea level, in the Caboclo neighborhood of Paraty, the house is immersed in a natural incline of Atlantic forest that extends to form the Serra da Bocaina.

Arquipélago Arquitetos
Arquipélago Arquitetos
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Cite: "Country House / Arquipélago Arquitetos" [Casa Quinta / Arquipélago Arquitetos] 27 Nov 2025. ArchDaily.

