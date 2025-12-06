Enor Showroom / studioknot

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The ENOR showroom is built on the concept of 'the beauty shaped by natural randomness.' ENOR designs womenswear inspired by natural forms and organic patterns, capturing the irregularity and unpredictability found in nature. Our intention was to translate this attitude into spatial language, weaving the raw qualities of materials and the sensorial depth of natural textures throughout the interior.