World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. South Korea
  5. Enor Showroom / studioknot

Enor Showroom / studioknot

Enor Showroom / studioknot - Interior Photography, Bathroom, LightingEnor Showroom / studioknot - Interior Photography, ClosetEnor Showroom / studioknot - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Adaptive Reuse, Interior Design, Retail Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: studioknot
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
  • Lead Architects: Jiyeon Kang, JungHwan Yoon
Enor Showroom / studioknot - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. The ENOR showroom is built on the concept of 'the beauty shaped by natural randomness.' ENOR designs womenswear inspired by natural forms and organic patterns, capturing the irregularity and unpredictability found in nature. Our intention was to translate this attitude into spatial language, weaving the raw qualities of materials and the sensorial depth of natural textures throughout the interior.

studioknot
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea

