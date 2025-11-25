Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Noventa Vicentina Blue Kindergarten / MD41

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Noventa Vicentina, Italy
  • Architects: MD41
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tobias Kaser
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Abitec, Esse-Ci, Pontarolo Engineering
  • Lead Team: Sergio De Gioia, Fabrizio Michielon
  • Design Team: Janine Medda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ORIGINE Ingegneria
  • General Contractor: Tognetto Srl
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Mountech
  • City: Noventa Vicentina
  • Country: Italy
Noventa Vicentina Blue Kindergarten / MD41 - Exterior Photography
© Tobias Kaser

Text description provided by the architects. In Noventa Vicentina, a new kindergarten reimagines the educational experience, turning architecture into an ally for growth and discovery. Realized with the support of PNRR funds, the building stands on a 2,300 m² plot with a constructed area of 750 m². Its compact yet generous volume is oriented toward the large eastern garden, the true green heart of the school.

MD41
Cite: "Noventa Vicentina Blue Kindergarten / MD41" 25 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036379/noventa-vicentina-blue-kindergarten-md41> ISSN 0719-8884

