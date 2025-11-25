Noventa Vicentina Blue Kindergarten / MD41

+ 15

Educational Architecture, Kindergarten • Noventa Vicentina, Italy Architects: MD41

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 750 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Tobias Kaser

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Abitec , Esse-Ci , Pontarolo Engineering

Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten

Lead Team: Sergio De Gioia, Fabrizio Michielon

Design Team: Janine Medda

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ORIGINE Ingegneria

General Contractor: Tognetto Srl

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Mountech

City: Noventa Vicentina

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Noventa Vicentina, a new kindergarten reimagines the educational experience, turning architecture into an ally for growth and discovery. Realized with the support of PNRR funds, the building stands on a 2,300 m² plot with a constructed area of 750 m². Its compact yet generous volume is oriented toward the large eastern garden, the true green heart of the school.