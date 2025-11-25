Noventa Vicentina Blue Kindergarten / MD41

•
Noventa Vicentina, Italy
-
Architects: MD41
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tobias Kaser
-
Manufacturers: Abitec, Esse-Ci, Pontarolo Engineering
- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
- Lead Team: Sergio De Gioia, Fabrizio Michielon
- Design Team: Janine Medda
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ORIGINE Ingegneria
- General Contractor: Tognetto Srl
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Mountech
- City: Noventa Vicentina
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. In Noventa Vicentina, a new kindergarten reimagines the educational experience, turning architecture into an ally for growth and discovery. Realized with the support of PNRR funds, the building stands on a 2,300 m² plot with a constructed area of 750 m². Its compact yet generous volume is oriented toward the large eastern garden, the true green heart of the school.