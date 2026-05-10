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Bearing House / Dub Studios

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Bearing House / Dub Studios - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony, ChairBearing House / Dub Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, DoorBearing House / Dub Studios - Interior Photography, WoodBearing House / Dub Studios - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairBearing House / Dub Studios - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Santa Monica, United States
  • Architects: Dub Studios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dub Studios
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Bearing House / Dub Studios - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony, Chair
© Dub Studios

Text description provided by the architects. The Bearing House was designed as a retirement home for a couple in their late seventies. This loving pair moved from New York to Los Angeles to be reunited with their children, grandchildren, parents, and siblings; a close-knit family of thirty-two people.

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Cite: "Bearing House / Dub Studios" 10 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036376/bearing-house> ISSN 0719-8884

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