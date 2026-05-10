Bearing House / Dub Studios

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Santa Monica, United States
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Architects: Dub Studios
- Area: 2500 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Dub Studios
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Dub Studios
- City: Santa Monica
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Bearing House was designed as a retirement home for a couple in their late seventies. This loving pair moved from New York to Los Angeles to be reunited with their children, grandchildren, parents, and siblings; a close-knit family of thirty-two people.