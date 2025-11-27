Attache / BRICKLAB

-
Architects: BRICKLAB
- Area: 5000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sultan Bin Mutarrid, Baya Studios
-
Lead Architects: Abdulrahman Gazzaz & Turki Gazzaz
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Abdulrahman Gazzaz, Turki Gazzaz
- Design Team: Zahiyah AL Raddadi, Abeer Nowality, Zeina Zenati, Aseel Amoudi,Adil Sharef, Seema, Razan Alnajjar
- Technical Team: Osama Altal
- Project Management: DAR
- General Contractor: MAC
- Landscape Architecture: Studio Libani
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Via Lighting
- City: Riyadh
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. For decades, musical performances and other non-religious public gatherings were strictly controlled by the Saudi government. This practically confined most forms of public cultural expression, especially music, to the privacy of homes and gated communities. By 2016, the country witnessed wholesale social, cultural, and economic transformations to wean off religious extremism, improve the quality of life, and attract foreign investment. In 2019, a small group of entrepreneurs established Middle Beast (widely known by the acronym MDL Beast) to launch a series of large-scale music festivals across the country. This historic moment represented a dramatic shift in common attitudes towards public gatherings. More importantly, it is considered the first time that the hidden underground culture of electronic music was accessible to the public.