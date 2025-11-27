Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Attache / BRICKLAB

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Landscape Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: BRICKLAB
  Area: 5000
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Sultan Bin Mutarrid, Baya Studios
  • Lead Architects: Abdulrahman Gazzaz & Turki Gazzaz
Text description provided by the architects. For decades, musical performances and other non-religious public gatherings were strictly controlled by the Saudi government. This practically confined most forms of public cultural expression, especially music, to the privacy of homes and gated communities. By 2016, the country witnessed wholesale social, cultural, and economic transformations to wean off religious extremism, improve the quality of life, and attract foreign investment. In 2019, a small group of entrepreneurs established Middle Beast (widely known by the acronym MDL Beast) to launch a series of large-scale music festivals across the country. This historic moment represented a dramatic shift in common attitudes towards public gatherings. More importantly, it is considered the first time that the hidden underground culture of electronic music was accessible to the public.

BRICKLAB
Steel, Concrete

