Calambau House / André Braz Arquitetura + André Motta Vieira

-
Architects: André Braz Arquitetura, André Motta Vieira
- Area: 3122 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Evelyn Muller
-
Manufacturers: Botteh, Calu Fontes, Demilr Fernandes, Demilr Fernandes, Fubá e Famiília, Guará Planejados, Guará Planejados, Leva Oficina, Projeto Sertões, REKA, Suvinil, Tokstok, Unknown (Removed), Zezinho Basílio, Zezinho Basílio, Zezinho Basílio
-
Lead Architects: André Braz, André Mottta
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Heloísa and Leonardo, with strong family ties in Calambau (Presidente Bernardes, MG), wished to live in the rural area but realized that being in the town would be more welcoming and practical. After four years searching for a house on the main square, they found the property and contacted the studio. Participative and detail-oriented, they value rituals of well-being and affection, which guided the creation of a harmonious environment full of memory.