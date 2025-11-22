A.K Home / PAU Architects

+ 19

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: PAU Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: vicostone

Lead Architects: Trung Nguyen, Huyen Nguyen

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Trung Nguyen, Huyen Nguyen

Design Team: Thi Cao

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A.K House is a compact townhouse project located in a quiet residential neighborhood with lush greenery. Situated on a modest 70m² plot with an angled layout deviating from the main street, the design challenge was to optimize the living space under spatial constraints — ensuring privacy while maximizing access to natural light and ventilation.