A.K Home / PAU Architects

Architects: PAU Architects
- Area: 70 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Quang Dam
Manufacturers: vicostone
Lead Architects: Trung Nguyen, Huyen Nguyen
Text description provided by the architects. A.K House is a compact townhouse project located in a quiet residential neighborhood with lush greenery. Situated on a modest 70m² plot with an angled layout deviating from the main street, the design challenge was to optimize the living space under spatial constraints — ensuring privacy while maximizing access to natural light and ventilation.