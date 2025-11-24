TRÆ High-Rise Building / Lendager Arkitekter

-
Architects: Lendager Arkitekter
- Area: 14850 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Rasmus Hjortshøj
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Design Team: Lendager Arkitekter
- Collaborators: Artelia Kaj, Ove Madsen, Aarhus Municipality, Realdania
- Client: Kilden& Hindby, PFA Ejendomme
Text description provided by the architects. The world's first upcycle timber high-rise and Denmark's tallest timber tower, TRÆ, is a 78-meter beacon of circular construction, showing that large-scale architecture can combine reused materials, biogenic resources, refined aesthetics, and high performance without compromise.