TRÆ High-Rise Building / Lendager Arkitekter

TRÆ High-Rise Building / Lendager Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Text description provided by the architects. The world's first upcycle timber high-rise and Denmark's tallest timber tower, TRÆ, is a 78-meter beacon of circular construction, showing that large-scale architecture can combine reused materials, biogenic resources, refined aesthetics, and high performance without compromise.

Lendager Arkitekter
