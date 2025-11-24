TRÆ High-Rise Building / Lendager Arkitekter

+ 27

Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Design Team: Lendager Arkitekter

Collaborators: Artelia Kaj, Ove Madsen, Aarhus Municipality, Realdania

Client: Kilden& Hindby, PFA Ejendomme

Text description provided by the architects. The world's first upcycle timber high-rise and Denmark's tallest timber tower, TRÆ, is a 78-meter beacon of circular construction, showing that large-scale architecture can combine reused materials, biogenic resources, refined aesthetics, and high performance without compromise.