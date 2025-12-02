Writer's House / em-estudio

-
Architects: em-estudio
- Area: 316 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Lorena Darquea
-
Manufacturers: Bticino, Construlita, David Pompa, Grupo Arca, Smeg, URREA
-
Lead Architects: Ivan Esqueda Martinez, Francisco Esqueda Martinez
Text description provided by the architects. The House of a Writer is born from a central courtyard that articulates and gives meaning to all the spaces around it. The project embraces the traditional concept of the house with a courtyard, where a bookshelf —the protagonist in the double-height of the central space— becomes the axis that connects the various activities of the home centered around writing.