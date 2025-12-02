Writer's House / em-estudio

+ 29

Houses • Zapopan, Mexico Architects: em-estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 316 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Lorena Darquea

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bticino , Construlita , David Pompa , Grupo Arca , Smeg , URREA

Lead Architects: Ivan Esqueda Martinez, Francisco Esqueda Martinez

Category: Houses

Design Team: Berenice Galindo, Karen Villalvazo, Miguel Garcia

Engineering And Consulting > Other: TIKKA

Landscape Architecture: Perimetral

City: Zapopan

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The House of a Writer is born from a central courtyard that articulates and gives meaning to all the spaces around it. The project embraces the traditional concept of the house with a courtyard, where a bookshelf —the protagonist in the double-height of the central space— becomes the axis that connects the various activities of the home centered around writing.