  Writer's House / em-estudio

Writer's House / em-estudio

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Zapopan, Mexico
  • Architects: em-estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  316
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorena Darquea
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bticino, Construlita, David Pompa, Grupo Arca, Smeg, URREA
  • Lead Architects: Ivan Esqueda Martinez, Francisco Esqueda Martinez
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Berenice Galindo, Karen Villalvazo, Miguel Garcia
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: TIKKA
  • Landscape Architecture: Perimetral
  • City: Zapopan
  • Country: Mexico
Writer's House / em-estudio - Image 2 of 34
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. The House of a Writer is born from a central courtyard that articulates and gives meaning to all the spaces around it. The project embraces the traditional concept of the house with a courtyard, where a bookshelf —the protagonist in the double-height of the central space— becomes the axis that connects the various activities of the home centered around writing.

About this office
em-estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Writer's House / em-estudio" [Casa de una Escritora / em-estudio] 02 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036289/writers-house-em-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

