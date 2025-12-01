Kunshan City Square / Dazhou And Associates

-
Architects: Dazhou And Associates
- Area: 531 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Zhangyue Liu, Fangfang Tian
-
Lead Architect: Dazhou Tang
-
- Category: Public Space, Landscape Architecture
- Design Team: Dazhou Tang, Yilei Jin, Mingxiao Wu
- Clients: Kunshan City Construction Investment and Development Group Co., Ltd.
- Structural Consultants: Chongchong Zhang
- City: Suzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The square in front of the Kunshan Municipal Government, together with its subway station, has underwent a comprehensive transformation since 2022. With the new retail and parking facilities introduced to the underground, the landscape above ground followed the original cross-axis structure of the city square, placing a water feature and a large grass slope along the central axis, dividing the site into four sections. Dazhou and Associates was commissioned for the design of the landscape architecture above ground.