The Culture Shift / Superimpose Architecture

Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Design Team: Ruben Bergambagt, Carolyn Leung, Ben de Lange, Ana Raluca Timisescu, Xiaoyu Xu, Dave Chan, Qu Haibo

Landscape Architecture: Landau Landscape Planning and Design Co.Ltd.

Facade Consultant: PAG Façade Design Co.Ltd.

General Contractor: Shenzhen Ruiwei Engineering Co.Ltd.

LDI: CAPOL International & Associates Group

City: Dongguan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Culture Shift by Superimpose Architecture is a new civic landmark in Dongguan, China, a city at the heart of the Greater Bay Area known for its rapid urban transformation. Conceived as a "terraced landscape for culture, work, and community," the project integrates a municipality house, cultural center, theater, community spaces, and offices into an interconnected ensemble. Set amidst Dongguan's dense skyline of high-rise towers, The Culture Shift redefines what a civic center can be. Instead of a monolithic complex, it unfolds as a sequence of ascending terraces that echo the surrounding mountains while creating a bold yet inviting gesture in the urban fabric. Three buildings frame a generous central courtyard; a calm, green "living room" that anchors the ensemble and offers an open, social heart for the community.