  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Mixed Use Architecture
Dongguan, China
  • Architects: Superimpose Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  19369
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:CreatAR Images
  • Lead Architects: Ruben Bergambagt, Carolyn Leung, Ben de Lange
  • Design Team: Ruben Bergambagt, Carolyn Leung, Ben de Lange, Ana Raluca Timisescu, Xiaoyu Xu, Dave Chan, Qu Haibo
  • Landscape Architecture: Landau Landscape Planning and Design Co.Ltd.
  • Facade Consultant: PAG Façade Design Co.Ltd.
  • General Contractor: Shenzhen Ruiwei Engineering Co.Ltd.
  • LDI: CAPOL International & Associates Group
  • City: Dongguan
  • Country: China
The Culture Shift / Superimpose Architecture - Exterior Photography
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. The Culture Shift by Superimpose Architecture is a new civic landmark in Dongguan, China, a city at the heart of the Greater Bay Area known for its rapid urban transformation. Conceived as a "terraced landscape for culture, work, and community," the project integrates a municipality house, cultural center, theater, community spaces, and offices into an interconnected ensemble. Set amidst Dongguan's dense skyline of high-rise towers, The Culture Shift redefines what a civic center can be. Instead of a monolithic complex, it unfolds as a sequence of ascending terraces that echo the surrounding mountains while creating a bold yet inviting gesture in the urban fabric. Three buildings frame a generous central courtyard; a calm, green "living room" that anchors the ensemble and offers an open, social heart for the community.

Superimpose Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureChina
东莞在地新境 / 叠术建筑

