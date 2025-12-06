Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. China
  5. BlueBottle Coffee Legoland / Atelier xy

BlueBottle Coffee Legoland / Atelier xy

Save
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Interior Designers: Atelier xy
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Lead Architects: Xiaofeng Qi, Yuyang Wang
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
BlueBottle Coffee Legoland / Atelier xy - Image 2 of 17
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Every Blue Bottle Coffee store that encourages the idea of "dreaming" is unique, designed to seamlessly merge with its surrounding community and architecture. This new Blue Bottle Coffee, adjacent to the Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort, echoes the colorful, block-themed nature of the park and extends the LEGO elements that inspire creativity and imagination. Based on such distinctive background and the target customers who are mostly families and children visiting LEGOLAND, Atelier xy tries to create a fun, memorable space that extends the LEGO experience. The challenge was twofold: How to visualize the rich, changeable nature of block-play within the minimalist aesthetic of a coffee space? And how to craft a comfortable, relaxing "dream-building" experience for Blue Bottle's customers? The architect reacted to these challenges with a smart solution.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier xy
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "BlueBottle Coffee Legoland / Atelier xy" 06 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036225/bluebottle-coffee-legoland-atelier-xy> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wen Studio

BlueBottle Coffee 蓝瓶咖啡 / 向域设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags