BlueBottle Coffee Legoland / Atelier xy

Text description provided by the architects. Every Blue Bottle Coffee store that encourages the idea of "dreaming" is unique, designed to seamlessly merge with its surrounding community and architecture. This new Blue Bottle Coffee, adjacent to the Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort, echoes the colorful, block-themed nature of the park and extends the LEGO elements that inspire creativity and imagination. Based on such distinctive background and the target customers who are mostly families and children visiting LEGOLAND, Atelier xy tries to create a fun, memorable space that extends the LEGO experience. The challenge was twofold: How to visualize the rich, changeable nature of block-play within the minimalist aesthetic of a coffee space? And how to craft a comfortable, relaxing "dream-building" experience for Blue Bottle's customers? The architect reacted to these challenges with a smart solution.