Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bridges
  4. China
  5. The Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office

The Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office

Save

The Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, CityscapeThe Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office - Image 3 of 30The Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office - Image 4 of 30The Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office - Image 5 of 30The Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Bridges
Shanghai, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. PAO (People's Architecture Office) has inserted the Rotary Membrane Bridge installation into the public space through a gentle intervention approach. Using materials, light, and interactive design that harmonize with the site, it injects vitality and color into the space, making it an urban visual landmark that combines artistry and high communicability.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
People's Architecture Office
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesChina
Cite: "The Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office" 07 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036223/the-blue-rotary-membrane-bridge-peoples-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yumeng Zhu

旋膜廊桥 / 众建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags