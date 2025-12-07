The Blue Rotary Membrane Bridge / People's Architecture Office

-
Architects: People's Architecture Office
- Area: 30 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yumeng Zhu, AHstudio
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Bridges
- Design Principals: He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng
- Project Team: Qi Ji, Lin Mingkai
- Steel Structure: Suzhou Shengyao Environmental Art Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. PAO (People's Architecture Office) has inserted the Rotary Membrane Bridge installation into the public space through a gentle intervention approach. Using materials, light, and interactive design that harmonize with the site, it injects vitality and color into the space, making it an urban visual landmark that combines artistry and high communicability.