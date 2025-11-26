Casablanca Finance City Cube Tower / OUALALOU+CHOI

•
Casablanca, Morocco
-
Architects: OUALALOU+CHOI
- Area: 8200 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Luc Boegly
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices, Institutional Buildings
- Design Team: Juliette Turpin, Sofia Bennani, Cédric Druetta, Chaimae Laassel, Amine Sabri, Daniel Larre
- General Contractor: TGCC
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Luséo Maroc
- Project Management: AUDA
- City: Casablanca
- Country: Morocco
Text description provided by the architects. The new business district in downtown Casablanca consists of a compressed urban density, where public space is reduced to its most elementary dimension. Facing the street, this office building is elevated in order to extend the public space of the street all the way into the heart of the property.