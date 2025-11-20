Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  K's Verandah / Hiren Patel Architects + Design

K's Verandah / Hiren Patel Architects + Design

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant
Ahmedabad, India
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Principal Architects: Hiren Patel
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
Courtesy of Hiren Patel Architects

Text description provided by the architects. K's Veranda, the latest chapter in the story of K's Charcoal in Ahmedabad, embodies the spirit of Hiren Patel Architects + Design (HPAD) — crafting spaces that breathe, balance, and belong. What once was a lively, open lawn beside the restaurant has blossomed into a soulful retreat. Here, walls seem to melt into the landscape, and the indoors drift effortlessly into the open air. It doesn't read as an addition, but as a graceful evolution, carrying the familiar warmth and comfort of its predecessor, yet whispering in its own quiet voice.

Hiren Patel Architects + Design
Cite: "K's Verandah / Hiren Patel Architects + Design" 20 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036190/ks-verandah-hiren-patel-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

