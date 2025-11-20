K's Verandah / Hiren Patel Architects + Design

-
Architects: Hiren Patel Architects + Design
- Area: 11735 ft²
- Category: Restaurant
- Principal Architects: Hiren Patel
- City: Ahmedabad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. K's Veranda, the latest chapter in the story of K's Charcoal in Ahmedabad, embodies the spirit of Hiren Patel Architects + Design (HPAD) — crafting spaces that breathe, balance, and belong. What once was a lively, open lawn beside the restaurant has blossomed into a soulful retreat. Here, walls seem to melt into the landscape, and the indoors drift effortlessly into the open air. It doesn't read as an addition, but as a graceful evolution, carrying the familiar warmth and comfort of its predecessor, yet whispering in its own quiet voice.