Expansion and Renovation of Primary School & Urban Infrastructure Multi-system Complex / Atelier Archmixing

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools
Suzhou, China
Expansion and Renovation of Primary School & Urban Infrastructure Multi-system Complex / Atelier Archmixing - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Runzi Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. This increasingly complex project emerged from an interactive process and key breakthroughs by both the government and architects — through ongoing coordination and integration, architects drive the joint renewal of urban and educational spaces. It represents a process of architects' proactive intervention and comprehensive resolution of urban architectural renewal needs. The project site features a narrow and elongated shape, with Kunshan Experimental Primary School to the east, adjacent to Kunshan Industrial Technology Research Institute to the west. And it connects two major urban green spaces, Dayu Lake Park and Kunshan Forest Park, at its north and south ends.

Atelier Archmixing
Office

