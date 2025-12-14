Expansion and Renovation of Primary School & Urban Infrastructure Multi-system Complex / Atelier Archmixing

-
Architects: Atelier Archmixing
- Area: 34263 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Runzi Zhu
-
Manufacturers: Baosteel, FONGLY, Hebei Yinbiao Wire Mesh Products Co., Ltd.
-
Lead Architects: Zhuang Shen, Zhu Jie
-
-
-
-
- Category: Schools
- Design Team: GUO Wei, QIU Mei, HE Chunyao, LIU Qian, WU Qijing, TANG Runen, CHEN Jiannan, GONG Chenxi, DENG Jian, ZHOU Duchuang(Intern), WEI Zhichao(Intern), JI Jiahui(Intern), WU Tianrong(Intern)
- Clients: Kunshan Yangcheng Lake Science Park Co., Ltd.
- Facade Engineering: Suzhou Suming Deoration Co, Ltd
- Vi Design: Nextmixing
- Intelligent Design: Jiangsu NETIN Technologies Co, Ltd
- City: Suzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. This increasingly complex project emerged from an interactive process and key breakthroughs by both the government and architects — through ongoing coordination and integration, architects drive the joint renewal of urban and educational spaces. It represents a process of architects' proactive intervention and comprehensive resolution of urban architectural renewal needs. The project site features a narrow and elongated shape, with Kunshan Experimental Primary School to the east, adjacent to Kunshan Industrial Technology Research Institute to the west. And it connects two major urban green spaces, Dayu Lake Park and Kunshan Forest Park, at its north and south ends.