Chateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes

Macau, France
Architects: BPM Architectes
- Area: 10710 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:11H45
Manufacturers: Atlas Concorde, MALERBA, Rational, Seigneurie, Spalek
- Category: Winery, Refurbishment, Sustainability
- Project Director: Arnaud Boulain
- Project Managers: Charlotte Bousquet
- Inspection Office: ANCO
- Health And Safety Coordination: GM Qualité
- City: Macau
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Macau, in the Haut-Médoc region, Château Cantemerle is one of the oldest wine estates in Bordeaux. The estate extends over twenty-eight hectares of wooded parkland.