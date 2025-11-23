Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. France
  5. Chateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes

Chateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes

Save

Chateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 2 of 19Chateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 3 of 19Chateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 4 of 19Chateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Garden, ArcadeChateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Winery, Refurbishment, Sustainability
Macau, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 2 of 19
© 11H45

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Macau, in the Haut-Médoc region, Château Cantemerle is one of the oldest wine estates in Bordeaux. The estate extends over twenty-eight hectares of wooded parkland.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BPM Architectes
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryRefurbishmentSustainabilityFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryRefurbishmentSustainabilityFrance
Cite: "Chateau Cantemerle Winery / BPM Architectes" 23 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036148/chateau-cantemerle-bpm-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags