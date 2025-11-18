Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Sede Ser Headquarters / Atelier 77

Sede Ser Headquarters / Atelier 77

Sede Ser Headquarters / Atelier 77

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Educational Architecture, Institute
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: Atelier 77
  Area: 1297
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Salim
  Manufacturers
    Gerdau, Gypsum
  • Coordination: Nanda Eskes
  • Project Team: Raquel Azevedo, Thainá Besssa, Henrique Coutinho
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Trini Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightdrops
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ramon Alberto Ayoroa Patino
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Equiper
  • Engineering & Consulting > Others: Vetor Consultoria Projeto e Engenharia, Atacfire, TPX Projetos, Solar On, Gileade Telecomunicações, Gualter Pupo, Samuel Bretts, Eduardo Casulo, Ricardo Sawl, Mariana Pinto, Versa Saboya
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantification: André Ushino, Teresa Faria e Luiz Cortes Menezes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: RTM Arquitetos
  • Architecture Offices: Fernando Cunha
  • City: Rio de Janeiro
  • Country: Brazil
Sede Ser Headquarters / Atelier 77 - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Rafael Salim

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of the Ser Cidadão Headquarters in Santa Cruz, the west zone of Rio de Janeiro, embodies in architecture the commitment of a social organization to human and community development. Since 2002, the organization has been involved in projects related to education, culture, work, and health, promoting opportunities for youth in vulnerable territories. In 2006, it received a donation of a historic mansion, the former residence of doctor and senator Júlio Cesário de Melo, whose legacy of care inspired the very essence of the project: to build spaces that welcome, educate, and transform.

About this office
Atelier 77
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationInstituteBrazil
Cite: "Sede Ser Headquarters / Atelier 77" [Sede Ser Cidadão / Atelier 77] 18 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036139/sede-ser-headquarters-atelier-77> ISSN 0719-8884

