Sede Ser Headquarters / Atelier 77

-
Architects: Atelier 77
- Area: 1297 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Rafael Salim
-
Manufacturers: Gerdau, Gypsum
- Category: Educational Architecture, Institute
- Coordination: Nanda Eskes
- Project Team: Raquel Azevedo, Thainá Besssa, Henrique Coutinho
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Trini Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightdrops
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ramon Alberto Ayoroa Patino
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Equiper
- Engineering & Consulting > Others: Vetor Consultoria Projeto e Engenharia, Atacfire, TPX Projetos, Solar On, Gileade Telecomunicações, Gualter Pupo, Samuel Bretts, Eduardo Casulo, Ricardo Sawl, Mariana Pinto, Versa Saboya
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantification: André Ushino, Teresa Faria e Luiz Cortes Menezes
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: RTM Arquitetos
- Architecture Offices: Fernando Cunha
- City: Rio de Janeiro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of the Ser Cidadão Headquarters in Santa Cruz, the west zone of Rio de Janeiro, embodies in architecture the commitment of a social organization to human and community development. Since 2002, the organization has been involved in projects related to education, culture, work, and health, promoting opportunities for youth in vulnerable territories. In 2006, it received a donation of a historic mansion, the former residence of doctor and senator Júlio Cesário de Melo, whose legacy of care inspired the very essence of the project: to build spaces that welcome, educate, and transform.