Sede Ser Headquarters / Atelier 77

+ 26

Category: Educational Architecture, Institute

Coordination: Nanda Eskes

Project Team: Raquel Azevedo, Thainá Besssa, Henrique Coutinho

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Trini Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightdrops

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ramon Alberto Ayoroa Patino

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Equiper

Engineering & Consulting > Others: Vetor Consultoria Projeto e Engenharia, Atacfire, TPX Projetos, Solar On, Gileade Telecomunicações, Gualter Pupo, Samuel Bretts, Eduardo Casulo, Ricardo Sawl, Mariana Pinto, Versa Saboya

Engineering & Consulting > Quantification: André Ushino, Teresa Faria e Luiz Cortes Menezes

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: RTM Arquitetos

Architecture Offices: Fernando Cunha

City: Rio de Janeiro

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of the Ser Cidadão Headquarters in Santa Cruz, the west zone of Rio de Janeiro, embodies in architecture the commitment of a social organization to human and community development. Since 2002, the organization has been involved in projects related to education, culture, work, and health, promoting opportunities for youth in vulnerable territories. In 2006, it received a donation of a historic mansion, the former residence of doctor and senator Júlio Cesário de Melo, whose legacy of care inspired the very essence of the project: to build spaces that welcome, educate, and transform.