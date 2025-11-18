Pont Youth Center / LT2A

+ 10

Category: Cultural Architecture, Youth Center

Lead Team: Foucault Tiberghien

Design Team: Roxana Hosu

Technical Team: Mehdi Boulkroun

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Make Ingénierie

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Helios Ingénierie

Engineering & Consulting > Other: BEHA, Sodep

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: D.TEC

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Slam acoustique

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Philippe Pouchain

City: Marcq-en-Barœul

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Pont district in Marcq-en-Barœul, the new Youth Center is set within a dense fabric of terraced brick houses with narrow, colorful façades. This domestic landscape, composed of plots barely five meters wide, forms a subtle palette of orange and brown tones. Within this intimate context, the challenge was to establish a dialogue between a 600 m² public building and the delicate scale of the neighborhood.