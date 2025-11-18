Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pont Youth Center / LT2A

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Youth Center
Marcq-en-Barœul, France
  • Architects: LT2A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mehdi Boulkroun
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Forbo Flooring Systems, Knauf, Peterson Tegl, VMZINC
  • Lead Team: Foucault Tiberghien
  • Design Team: Roxana Hosu
  • Technical Team: Mehdi Boulkroun
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Make Ingénierie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Helios Ingénierie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: BEHA, Sodep
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: D.TEC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Slam acoustique
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Philippe Pouchain
  • City: Marcq-en-Barœul
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Pont Youth Center / LT2A
© Mehdi Boulkroun

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Pont district in Marcq-en-Barœul, the new Youth Center is set within a dense fabric of terraced brick houses with narrow, colorful façades. This domestic landscape, composed of plots barely five meters wide, forms a subtle palette of orange and brown tones. Within this intimate context, the challenge was to establish a dialogue between a 600 m² public building and the delicate scale of the neighborhood.

