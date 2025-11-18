Pont Youth Center / LT2A

•
Marcq-en-Barœul, France
-
Architects: LT2A
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Mehdi Boulkroun
-
Manufacturers: Forbo Flooring Systems, Knauf, Peterson Tegl, VMZINC
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Youth Center
- Lead Team: Foucault Tiberghien
- Design Team: Roxana Hosu
- Technical Team: Mehdi Boulkroun
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Make Ingénierie
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Helios Ingénierie
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: BEHA, Sodep
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: D.TEC
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Slam acoustique
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Philippe Pouchain
- City: Marcq-en-Barœul
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Pont district in Marcq-en-Barœul, the new Youth Center is set within a dense fabric of terraced brick houses with narrow, colorful façades. This domestic landscape, composed of plots barely five meters wide, forms a subtle palette of orange and brown tones. Within this intimate context, the challenge was to establish a dialogue between a 600 m² public building and the delicate scale of the neighborhood.