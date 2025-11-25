Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
TRACES Installation - SHIFT: Chicago Architecture Biennial / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Temporary Installations
Chicago, United States
  • With The Support Of: BRICKS INC, MIT CAST — Fay Chandler Creativity Grant, Virginia Tech School of Architecture (College of Architecture, Arts, and Design — AAD), MIT Architecture, Bienal de Arquitectura de Chicago, Griffin Museum of Science and Industry
  • In Collaboration With Students From The Virginia Tech School Of Architecture: Gabriella Riethmueller, Isabella Valant, Steven Waker, Dane Sosna, Abigail Bogin, Julian Dunn, Daniel Robles, Fernando Rosales, Hudeeja Ijaz, Vy Le, Alaina Cerven, Logan Safranek, Lucy Thomas
  • In Collaboration With The Mit School Of Architecture: Joyce Tullis
  • City: Chicago
  • Country: United States
TRACES Installation - SHIFT: Chicago Architecture Biennial / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi

Traces is a new collective space in Jackson Park, constructed from 10,000 dry-stacked bricks.  

