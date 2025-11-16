Greenkamp House / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH

+ 16

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment

Lead Team: Sebastian Thaut, Silvia Schellenberg-Thaut

Design Team: Moritz Dinkel, Viet Duc Nguyen, Johannes Wilde

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mayer-Vorfelder und Dinkelacker

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Graner Ingenieure

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. In the west of Berlin, nestled between the historic Grunewald forest and the old AVUS route, lies the Eichkamp estate, designed by Bruno Taut - a residential neighborhood that was conceived as a forest estate in the early 1920s. The plot is one of the last undeveloped plots in this unique ensemble. The special character of the estate, characterized by old deciduous trees, small detached houses, and an almost village-like atmosphere, despite its proximity to the ICC, can still be clearly felt here. The immediate neighborhood is heterogeneous, combining public buildings such as daycare centers and schools with private single-family homes from different eras. A new residential building has been created in this evolved context, which blends in respectfully and only catches the eye at second glance.