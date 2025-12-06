Damen Green Line Station / Perkins&Will

-
Architects: Perkins&Will
- Area: 1774 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:James Steinkamp, Connor Steinkamp
- Category: Infrastructure
- Design Team: Ralph Johnson, Bryan Schabel, Carl D'Silva, Mark Walsh, Yvette Fevurly, Justin Wortmann
- General Contractor: F.H. Paschen
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Facet Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Millhouse, Inc
- Landscape Architecture: Terra Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: TY Lin International
- City: Chicago
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The new Damen Green Line Station reestablishes vital train service to Chicago's Near West Side for the first time since 1948, reconnecting a community long underserved by public transit. The station exemplifies the power of infrastructure to advance equitable development, strengthen mobility networks, and celebrate local identity. Situated along the historic Green Line, it links the Kinzie Industrial Corridor, the United Center, Malcolm X College, and surrounding residential neighborhoods—anchoring a rapidly growing district and supporting a planned $7 billion mixed-use redevelopment around the United Center.