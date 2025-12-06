Damen Green Line Station / Perkins&Will

+ 15

Category: Infrastructure

Design Team: Ralph Johnson, Bryan Schabel, Carl D'Silva, Mark Walsh, Yvette Fevurly, Justin Wortmann

General Contractor: F.H. Paschen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Facet Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Millhouse, Inc

Landscape Architecture: Terra Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Other: TY Lin International

City: Chicago

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The new Damen Green Line Station reestablishes vital train service to Chicago's Near West Side for the first time since 1948, reconnecting a community long underserved by public transit. The station exemplifies the power of infrastructure to advance equitable development, strengthen mobility networks, and celebrate local identity. Situated along the historic Green Line, it links the Kinzie Industrial Corridor, the United Center, Malcolm X College, and surrounding residential neighborhoods—anchoring a rapidly growing district and supporting a planned $7 billion mixed-use redevelopment around the United Center.