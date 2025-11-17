Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Nuoc Ui School / VTN Architects

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Quang Nam, Vietnam
  Architects: VTN Architects
  Area: 295
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Trieu Chien
  Lead Architects: Vo Trong Nghia
Nuoc Ui School / VTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tra Mai commune, Nam Tra My district, Quang Nam province – a remote mountainous area in Central Vietnam – Nuoc Ui School serves an ethnic minority community scattered across challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions, with storms and heavy rains occurring almost every year. The project is primarily funded by the Midas Foundation, with doors and windows sponsored by Tostem, and designed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects. Its goal is to provide a sustainable, friendly, and locally adapted learning environment.

VTN Architects
Educational Architecture, Schools, Vietnam
Cite: "Nuoc Ui School / VTN Architects" 17 Nov 2025. ArchDaily.

