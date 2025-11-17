Nuoc Ui School / VTN Architects

-
Architects: VTN Architects
- Area: 295 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Trieu Chien
-
Lead Architects: Vo Trong Nghia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tra Mai commune, Nam Tra My district, Quang Nam province – a remote mountainous area in Central Vietnam – Nuoc Ui School serves an ethnic minority community scattered across challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions, with storms and heavy rains occurring almost every year. The project is primarily funded by the Midas Foundation, with doors and windows sponsored by Tostem, and designed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects. Its goal is to provide a sustainable, friendly, and locally adapted learning environment.