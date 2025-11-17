Nuoc Ui School / VTN Architects

+ 13

Schools • Quang Nam, Vietnam Architects: VTN Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 295 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Lead Architects: Vo Trong Nghia

Category: Schools

City: Quang Nam

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tra Mai commune, Nam Tra My district, Quang Nam province – a remote mountainous area in Central Vietnam – Nuoc Ui School serves an ethnic minority community scattered across challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions, with storms and heavy rains occurring almost every year. The project is primarily funded by the Midas Foundation, with doors and windows sponsored by Tostem, and designed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects. Its goal is to provide a sustainable, friendly, and locally adapted learning environment.