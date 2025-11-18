Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects

Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects

Save

Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects - Exterior PhotographyYangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects - Image 3 of 40Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects - Image 4 of 40Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects - Image 5 of 40Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture
Jinan, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects - Image 9 of 40
Courtesy of YIIIE Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This project is Building No. 4 of the Yangjia River Rainbow Lake Small Architecture Series. It is located at the intersection of Kechuang Road and Kewen Road in the central area of Jinan High-tech East District. Chunhui Road along the Yangjia River serves as the central axis of the new district. In line with the East District Construction Headquarters' directive to "strengthen supporting facilities, enhance urban quality, foster innovation vitality, and improve the district's capacity to radiate development," the project will establish the Yangjia River Ecological Corridor and a slow-mobility network.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
YIIIE Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects" 18 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036051/yangjia-river-greening-enhancement-buildings-n-yiiie-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags