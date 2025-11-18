Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. This project is Building No. 4 of the Yangjia River Rainbow Lake Small Architecture Series. It is located at the intersection of Kechuang Road and Kewen Road in the central area of Jinan High-tech East District. Chunhui Road along the Yangjia River serves as the central axis of the new district. In line with the East District Construction Headquarters' directive to "strengthen supporting facilities, enhance urban quality, foster innovation vitality, and improve the district's capacity to radiate development," the project will establish the Yangjia River Ecological Corridor and a slow-mobility network.