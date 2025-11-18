Yangjia River Greening Enhancement - Buildings NO.4 / YIIIE Architects

-
Architects: YIIIE Architects
- Area: 1694 m²
- Year: 2025
Lead Architects: Zhang Tang, Zhou Yuhan
Structural Design: iStructure, Yang Xiaotian, Liu Jianqiang
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Xia Fan, Li Yuehan
- Client Design Management Team: Chen Yong, Xing Shanshan; Architecture: Li Zhaoying; Curtain Wall: Han Shukai; Structural Engineering: Liu Na; Interior Fit-out: Li Na; MEP: Chen Yiyuan; HVAC: Wang Dong; Landscape: Liu Haixia, Li Dezheng
- Client: Jinan Dongsheng Urban Renewal Development Co., Ltd.
- Construction Drawings: CSWADI (China Southwest Architectural Design & Research Institute)
- Curtain Wall Design: Jiuke Engineering Consulting (Shandong) Co., Ltd.
- Fabrication: Shanghai TANDD Technology Co., Ltd.
- City: Jinan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. This project is Building No. 4 of the Yangjia River Rainbow Lake Small Architecture Series. It is located at the intersection of Kechuang Road and Kewen Road in the central area of Jinan High-tech East District. Chunhui Road along the Yangjia River serves as the central axis of the new district. In line with the East District Construction Headquarters' directive to "strengthen supporting facilities, enhance urban quality, foster innovation vitality, and improve the district's capacity to radiate development," the project will establish the Yangjia River Ecological Corridor and a slow-mobility network.