Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Germany
  5. The Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg

The Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg

Save

The Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairThe Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairThe Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, LightingThe Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg - Interior Photography, Living Room, DeckThe Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Renovation
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Bruzkus Greenberg
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pion Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Pion Studio

Text description provided by the architects. When the clients found the rooftop apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, the thing they liked the most about it was how the wind blew over the roofs from one side of the apartment to the other when all the doors to each of the rooms were open. There were a lot of walls making a lot of small spaces that were cut off from each other.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bruzkus Greenberg
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationGermany
Cite: "The Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg" 17 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036032/the-blue-box-bruzkus-greenberg> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags