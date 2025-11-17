Dau Tam House / 6717 Studio

-
Architects: 6717 Studio
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
-
Manufacturers: Brick (Removed), Caesarstone
-
Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi
Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a gentle hillside along Ly Thai To Road in Bao Loc City, Lam Dong Province, Viet Nam. Dau Tam House stands out with its expansive view overlooking a lush green valley. The design of the residence emphasizes harmony with the natural terrain, thoughtfully integrating the surrounding landscape to its fullest potential. Every corner of the house is oriented to frame nature's beauty, highlighting the seamless connection between architecture and the environment.