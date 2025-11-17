Dau Tam House / 6717 Studio

+ 33

Houses • Bao Loc, Vietnam Architects: 6717 Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 50 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Brick (Removed) , Caesarstone

Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi

Category: Houses

Design Team: Dang Thanh Bao

Technical Team: Nguyen Ngoc Thien

Interior Design: Qin Decor

City: Bao Loc

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a gentle hillside along Ly Thai To Road in Bao Loc City, Lam Dong Province, Viet Nam. Dau Tam House stands out with its expansive view overlooking a lush green valley. The design of the residence emphasizes harmony with the natural terrain, thoughtfully integrating the surrounding landscape to its fullest potential. Every corner of the house is oriented to frame nature's beauty, highlighting the seamless connection between architecture and the environment.