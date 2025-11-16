House in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra

•
Buenos Aires, Argentina
-
Architects: Guayra, Pedro Ignacio Yáñez
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Pedro Ignacio Yáñez, Pedro Ignacio Yáñez
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Valentina Lis, Carolina Recondo, Mateo Mainardi
- Architects In Charge: Pedro Ignacio Yáñez, Paola Salaberri, Norberto Nenninger
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Hermanos Rotela
- City: Buenos Aires
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The commission arises from a client who, emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, decides to sell their central apartment and move to a gated community in the northern area of Greater Buenos Aires.