Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Argentina
  5. House in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra

House in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra

Save

House in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra - Image 2 of 26House in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra - Exterior Photography, Door, CourtyardHouse in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra - Image 5 of 26House in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Residential Architecture, Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Design Team: Valentina Lis, Carolina Recondo, Mateo Mainardi
  • Architects In Charge: Pedro Ignacio Yáñez, Paola Salaberri, Norberto Nenninger
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Hermanos Rotela
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra - Exterior Photography, Door, Courtyard
© Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

Text description provided by the architects. The commission arises from a client who, emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, decides to sell their central apartment and move to a gated community in the northern area of Greater Buenos Aires. 

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pedro Ignacio Yáñez
Office
Guayra
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House in Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra" [Casa en Escobar / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Guayra] 16 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035994/house-in-escobar-pedro-ignacio-yanez-plus-guayra> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags