Palazzo Residential Building Paleiskwartier / Benthem Crouwel Architects

Category: Housing, Apartments

Partner Architect: Saartje van der Made

Client: B.V. Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij Paleiskwartier, een onderneming van Gemeente ’s- Hertogenbosch, NIBC Bank N.V. en VolkerWessels

Engineer: Raadgevend Ingenieursbureau van Nunen

Installation Advisor: Endotec

Design Development: Quadrant Architecten

City: 's-Hertogenbosch

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. With Palazzo, Benthem Crouwel Architects completes the Paleiskwartier in Hertogenbosch – a robust, warm, and open residential building that literally embraces the city. Commissioned by BV Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij Paleiskwartier, Palazzo marks the culmination of more than thirty years of urban development around the Central Station – an area where living, working, and meeting converge. Palazzo brings the whole together and gives new life to the district. The building deliberately faces the city, creates space for the square, and invites people to connect.