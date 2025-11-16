Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Palazzo Residential Building Paleiskwartier / Benthem Crouwel Architects

Palazzo Residential Building Paleiskwartier / Benthem Crouwel Architects

© Jannes Linders

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Housing, Apartments
's-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands
  • Category: Housing, Apartments
  • Partner Architect: Saartje van der Made
  • Client: B.V. Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij Paleiskwartier, een onderneming van Gemeente ’s- Hertogenbosch, NIBC Bank N.V. en VolkerWessels
  • Engineer: Raadgevend Ingenieursbureau van Nunen
  • Installation Advisor: Endotec
  • Design Development: Quadrant Architecten
  • City: 's-Hertogenbosch
  • Country: The Netherlands
Save this picture!
Palazzo Residential Building Paleiskwartier / Benthem Crouwel Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Aerial View Photography
© Jannes Linders

Text description provided by the architects. With Palazzo, Benthem Crouwel Architects completes the Paleiskwartier in Hertogenbosch – a robust, warm, and open residential building that literally embraces the city. Commissioned by BV Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij Paleiskwartier, Palazzo marks the culmination of more than thirty years of urban development around the Central Station – an area where living, working, and meeting converge. Palazzo brings the whole together and gives new life to the district. The building deliberately faces the city, creates space for the square, and invites people to connect.

Project gallery

Benthem Crouwel Architects
Brick

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsThe Netherlands
Cite: "Palazzo Residential Building Paleiskwartier / Benthem Crouwel Architects" 16 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035979/palazzo-residential-building-paleiskwartier-benthem-crouwel-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

