Palazzo Residential Building Paleiskwartier / Benthem Crouwel Architects

Architects: Benthem Crouwel Architects
- Area: 21841 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Jannes Linders
- Category: Housing, Apartments
- Partner Architect: Saartje van der Made
- Client: B.V. Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij Paleiskwartier, een onderneming van Gemeente ’s- Hertogenbosch, NIBC Bank N.V. en VolkerWessels
- Engineer: Raadgevend Ingenieursbureau van Nunen
- Installation Advisor: Endotec
- Design Development: Quadrant Architecten
- City: 's-Hertogenbosch
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. With Palazzo, Benthem Crouwel Architects completes the Paleiskwartier in Hertogenbosch – a robust, warm, and open residential building that literally embraces the city. Commissioned by BV Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij Paleiskwartier, Palazzo marks the culmination of more than thirty years of urban development around the Central Station – an area where living, working, and meeting converge. Palazzo brings the whole together and gives new life to the district. The building deliberately faces the city, creates space for the square, and invites people to connect.